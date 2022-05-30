NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple people are injured after an SUV struck a fleet of motorcyclists in Northfield Sunday afternoon.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, at around 1 p.m. on Sunday 32-year-old Ryan O’Farrell of Westerly, Rhode Island was driving an SUV pulling a trailer carrying a motorcycle south on Route 10 when he crossed over a solid yellow double center lane. His vehicle then struck five motorcycles heading north. The motorcyclists were part of a group of a Connecticut motorcycle club that were riding up from Connecticut.

Eight people suffered serious injuries in the crash. They are currently hospitalized with two in critical condition at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Two children, ages 11 and 12, were inside the SUV and also taken to the hospital but were uninjured.

O’Farrell has been arrested and is facing several charges, including:

Operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury (7 counts)

Operating under the influence of drugs

Child endangerment(2 counts)

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

The driver of the vehicle is being held on $250,000 bail and will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on Tuesday.