(WSYR-TV) — Friday afternoon, State Police arrested a Tennessee man after witnesses at the Chittenango Service Area on the Thruway reported him for hitting his dog with a metal wrench.

Police say Terrence Holmes, 49, of Halladay, TN, hit his dog multiple times with the tool injuring the animal. Holmes was arrested and charged with Animal Cruelty. He was then given an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Sullivan Court March 22.

The dog was taken by the Town of Sullivan Animal Control Officer for further evaluation.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with the Officer Friday night who says the dog, a husky-shepherd mix, is resting after suffering multiple wounds on its head. The dog has also been prescribed pain killers and antibiotics.

The Animal Control Officer says they will hold onto the dog until the court decides what is best for the animal.