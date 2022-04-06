FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum officials have provided details regarding an aircraft crash on April 6.

According to Fort Drum Public Affairs, at approximately 9:38 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, an RQ-7 Shadow Unmanned Aerial System crashed on the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield shortly after takeoff.

This aircraft was assigned to the 10th Mountain Division’s 10th Combat Aviation Brigade.

Fort Drum Emergency Services stationed on the airfield rapidly responded to the crash site and extinguished the smaller aircraft that was in flames.

Although the Aircraft was determined a total loss, the RQ-7 Shadow does not carry weapons, there were no fatalities, injuries or damage to facilities as a result of the incident.

10th Mountain Divison Combat Aviation Brigade Commander Colonel Travis McIntosh commented on the crash in the statement below:

The response to this incident was fast, expert and most importantly – safe. I am incredibly grateful to all working on, and behind, the scene to minimize the impact of this incident on our mission and to understand what went wrong on this flight. Colonel Travis McIntosh, Commander, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division

The Fort Drum Environmental Compliance team responded to the crash site, completed the required testing, and facilitated the removal of petroleum-contaminated soil for remediation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.