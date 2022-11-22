UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that two people from Utica have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies in connection to a November 12th shooting that left the victim paralyzed.

Around 10:45 pm on Monday, investigators with UPD’s GIVE Unit allegedly observed a vehicle leave a location in Utica known for active gun violence. The investigators ran a check and found NYSV&TL violations associated with the vehicle and requested a marked UPD Patrol unit to conduct a vehicle stop, which ultimately was done near Oswego and City Streets in Utica.

Inside the vehicle, officers found four occupants, one being 20-year-old Tahjer Hicks of Utica who was wanted in connection to a November, 12th shooting that left the victim paralyzed. Hicks was immediately detained for questioning.

While speaking with the other occupants, officers learned that a female occupant, 20-year-old Jahnay Hammett of Utica was allegedly in possession of a loaded .380 handgun. She was searched and officers seized the weapon. Hammett and the remaining occupants of the vehicle were ultimately detained for further questioning.

Loaded .380 handgun

Police say the investigation of the November 12th shooting is still ongoing and additional arrests and information are expected soon. Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new details as they are released.

Tahjer Hicks has been arrested and charged with the following: Robbery in the First Degree

Assault in the first degree

Jahnay Hammett has been arrested and charged with the following: Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

