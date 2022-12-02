UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a suspect connected to a burglary that occurred back in October 2022, was apprehended on November 30th and charged with multiple felonies.

On Monday, October 17th, officers arrived at a home on the 300 block of Mary Street to investigate a burglary. On the scene, the victim stated that they had a large safe that contained a long gun, a handgun, some ammunition, along with personal documents, all of which were stolen during the incident.

Investigators were able to obtain and review surveillance footage from the immediate area that showed a vehicle in the vicinity during the timeframe in which the crime occurred. The case was then assigned to an investigator with UPDs Burglary Unit.

Sometime later, information was received from a member of the Patrol Division regarding a possible suspect, who was identified as 32-year-old Charles Morrison of Utica. Morrison’s identity and involvement allegedly coincided with prior information found in the surveillance footage, as well as the location of the stolen weapons.

With the new information, investigators were able to locate and seize the stolen handgun. Then, on Wednesday, November 30th, Morrison was ultimately found and taken into custody without incident.