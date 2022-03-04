SYRACUSE, NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The United States Department of Justice has reported that a Utica man was been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after a multi-agency investigation from 2017 that lasted over two years.

On Friday, March 4th, Vennie Coleman was sentenced to 97-months for trafficking fentanyl and acetyl in the City of Utica from July 2018 to July 2019. The investigation began in March of 2017 and culminated in the execution of several search warrants resulting in the seizure of drugs, cash, and other evidence.

In addition to his prison sentence, Coleman also received a 4-year post-incarceration term of supervised release. He’s also required to forfeiture monetary assets that were not recovered while he was distributing drugs consisting of $36,100.00.

Present in the courtroom during Coleman’s sentencing was Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara, Janeen DiGuiseppi, New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen, and Utica Police Chief Mark Williams.