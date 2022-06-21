NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — The four candidates vying for the GOP nomination in New York’s upcoming gubernatorial race are appearing on PIX11 News’ Republican Forum Tuesday evening to let voters know where they stand on issues including gun control, crime, and the economy.

Exclusive PIX11 polling, conducted in partnership with The Hill and Emerson College, shows U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, of Long Island, as the clear frontrunner with 34% of the vote — a double-digit lead over his opponents.

Zeldin’s three challengers are tightly bunched up, led by former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, with 16% of the vote. Astorino previously won his party’s nomination in 2014, but lost in that year’s general election to incumbent Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Just behind Astorino is Harry Wilson, commanding 15% of the vote. The businessman and moderate Republican who worked for former President Barack Obama has made strides with voters, despite being a late entrant to the field.

Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, has struggled to gain traction with voters. But he remains well within striking distance of Astorino and Wilson with 13% of the vote.

Some 22% of Republic respondents to PIX11’s poll indicated that they were undecided. However, when factoring in who those voters were leaning toward, Zeldin’s support surged to 40%.

You can watch the forum live in the video player above

Andrew Giuliani

PIX11’s poll indicates Giuliani is struggling to find momentum in the final days of the primary race. But among his fellow candidates, he is the strongest with city voters. Here’s where he stands on the top issues ahead of Election Day:

Giuliani has big ideas about combatting gun violence, abortion access, and inflation in New York. The Republican candidate said he wants to pump $5 billion into the state police force to combat gun violence.

“I would empower the police … to me that’s the best thing we can do,” Giuliani said.

If he takes office, the politician said he would repeal some of the state’s recent legislation on bail reform and abortion. He added that he would fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office, and any other district attorneys who don’t prosecute crimes such as resisting arrest and armed robbery.

“We’re taking the exact opposite approach of broken windows that worked so well in New York City,” he said. “We need to bring that approach to New York state.”

Giuliani said he would love an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. The two have discussed several issues in the past few weeks, he said, but Trump has not yet publicly endorsed him.

“I’ve learned from Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump,” he said.

Harry Wilson

Wilson was a late addition to the field of Republicans vying to become the next governor of New York. However, polls show he’s gaining traction in the race. Here’s where he stands on the top issues heading into the primary:

As a businessman, Wilson said he’s prepared to “focus on results, not rhetoric.” One issue he’s preparing to tackle: gun violence.

Wilson said he agrees with some — but not all — of the measures signed by Gov. Hochul in the wake of a mass shooting inside a Buffalo supermarket. He agreed with red flag laws and background checks, and added that the mass shooting was an example of something that could have been dealt with “proactively.”

He told PIX11 News he grew up in a small town where everyone “owned a gun and handled it properly.”

“The problem is not law-abiding citizens,” he said. “The problem is we do a terrible job dealing with the three classes of people who really pose a problem: criminals, mentally ill … and those who are purveyors of hate.”

Like other candidates, Wilson plans to implement strong anti-crime measures if elected. A big part of that plan, he said, is getting illegal weapons out of the hands of criminals and breaking down the Iron Pipeline.

On abortion, Wilson differs from some in his party, describing himself as “pro-abortion rights.” Hochul recently signed six news bills protecting the right to an abortion in New York.

If elected, Wilson said he would not change any of the state’s current laws.

“I believe in limited government,” he said. “I believe in individual freedom and opportunity.”

A lifelong Republican, Wilson made a previous run for state comptroller in 2010. He said the reason he got “close” to winning that race is that he’s stayed focused on fiscal issues and “what matters to New Yorkers.”

As he vies again in 2022, this time for the governor’s seat, Wilson told PIX11 News he’s running as a political outsider who gets results.

Rob Astorino

The former Westchester County executive remains confident he’ll be victorious in his second run for governor. Here’s where he stands on the key issues ahead of primary day:

Astorino said he’s “perfectly prepared” to take on Gov. Kathy Hochul in the November general election.

The politician talked tough on crime, particularly in the five boroughs, vowing to support Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD from Albany. He called for the return of the controversial stop, question, and frisk policing tactic, arguing that it was the most effective means of getting illegal guns off the streets.

Astorino also said that he was willing to remove Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg from office if the prosecutor didn’t crack down on violent crime.

“Alvin Bragg in particular has said he doesn’t agree with prosecuting all these crimes, including many violent ones. That’s a no-no, and that’s a willful ignoring [of] the law,” Astorino said.

When asked about state abortion laws in light of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that would reverse Roe v. Wade, Astorino said that he was anti-abortion rights and called for compromise from Democratic lawmakers on the issue.

“I want to have a reasonable discussion on what can we roll back to so that everyone can compromise,” he said, calling for a greater emphasis on adoption and funding for pregnancy care centers.