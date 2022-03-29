UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With the war in Ukraine underway, several organizations have started fundraising efforts for refugees.

But unfortunately, scammers are taking advantage of this; Here are a few ways to keep information safe.

“As a consumer some of the things you want to look for to identify red flags in a situation: a sense of urgency, funds that are being directed to go to an individual instead of an organization, being asked to mail cash or provide gift card information over the phone, or any of your personal or financial information,’ said Nicole Lent-Pollard, Fraud Risk Manager at NBT Bank.

Scammers will use almost any method of communication to try and lure you into the scam, so it is important to stay educated on all fronts.

“You should never give information to anyone just calling you asking you over the phone,” said Lent-Pollard. “If somebody’s looking for you to make a donation, you want to make sure that you’re going to the website for that charity and ensuring that it’s a reputable source to do a donation through.”