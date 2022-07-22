YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department has reported that a Utica man has been charged for allegedly being caught with two loaded ‘ghost guns’ following a foot pursuit that took place in the Village of Yorkville.

According to police, around 10:18 pm on Thursday, officers with the Yorkville and New York Mills Police Departments were conducting a ‘Stop-DWI Multi-Agency Safety Road Check’ when a vehicle approached the Road Check, that had several vehicle & traffic law violations. Officers asked the driver, who would later be identified as 20-year-old Cameron Major of Utica, to pull over so they could speak with them. But as they approached Major’s vehicle, he allegedly ran with his hand inside a backpack.

A brief foot pursuit ensued, during which Major allegedly discarded the backpack before being apprehended. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police went back and searched the area of the pursuit and were able to find the backpack allegedly thrown away by Major. Inside they allegedly found two loaded 9mm handguns, that upon further inspection they determined to be “Ghost Guns.”

Following the arrest, Cameron Major of Utica was taken to the Yorkville Police Department and charged with the following:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Major was then transported to the Oneida County Jail and is currently awaiting his arraignment.

The Yorkville Police Department would like to thank members of the New York Mills Police Department, Members of the Utica Police Department GIVE Unit, and the New York State Parole.