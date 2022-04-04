Julie-Ann Graves was named Remarkable Woman for Vermont, New York & New Hampshire for 2022.

Graves, of Plainfield, is the Chief Financial Officer at the Vermont Food Bank after changing careers and getting a college degree in her forties. Graves received a $1,000 donation in her name to the Vermont Food Bank.

She received the honor during a live broadcast on Local 44 & Local 22 News. Graves and fellow finalists attended a reception held in at WFFF/WVNY studios.

Joining Graves on Monday was Nicole Chauvin, manager of the Lamoille Community House in Hyde Park, and Alice Munson of Weybridge, who was honored for extensive volunteer work. Munson recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

The fourth finalist is Sadie Trunck of Plattsburgh, who works at The Center for Neurobehavioral Health at SUNY Plattsburgh. She immigrated to the United States from Azerbaijan which at the time was part of the former Soviet Union.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.