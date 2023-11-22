Nominations for ABC22/FOX44’s Remarkable Women initiative close on November 30th.

ABC22 and FOX44 want to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. The nominee who is named this year’s Remarkable Woman of the year will receive $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Click the link here to enter your nomination for a Remarkable Woman in your community.

Throughout Women’s History Month, ABC22 and FOX44 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Renita Marshall was named Remarkable Woman of 2022.