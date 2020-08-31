Remembering Chadwick Boseman

As many have already heard , actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away. This weekend’s VMA’s began with host Keke Palmer honoring him.

As celebrity friends mourn the ‘Black Panther’ star, so do fans across the nation.

A memorial in tribute to him has been set up on Howard University’s campus in Washington.

Pictures and flowers lined the tribute to honor the beloved actor and alumni who passed on Friday after fighting colon cancer for four years. Boseman spoke at Howard University’s graduation in 2018 which means he was battling cancer at that time.

Howard’s president said they had several conversations with Boseman and was planning a project — that would’ve brought the star back to campus soon.

“I think we truly lost a superhero. I don’t think its coincidence that Chadwick Boseman became the Black Panther, a role like that is fate, He left his legacy, he left his legacy for us to us to see and for us to learn from and that touches me the most,” said Howard alumni Darnelle Casimir