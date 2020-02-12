Remembering Robert E. Miller

ESSEX,VT – On Wednesday, the community celebrated the life of Robert “Bobby” E. Miller. He was a man who made a difference in the lives of so many in the Green Mountain State.

Miller died on February 4th at the age of 84 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. People from all walks of life came together at the Robert E. Miller Exposition Center, named after him, to celebrate his life.

Those who knew him say he will be remembered as an inspiration and a philanthropist who believed in giving back.

“Bobby was a true hero,” said close friend and confidant Harlan Sylvester.

Robert Miller was a leader in the community, a philanthropist, a business man and perhaps most importantly, a family man.

“My Uncle Bob will be known for his generosity to our causes and campaigns, his amusing giggle, and his admiration to his wife, my aunt holly,” said Bob’s niece Jahala Dudley.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher, mentor, and role model,” Said Bob’s son Tim Miller.

Miller was born in Rutland, Vermont to a working class family. Throughout his life he worked his way up to eventually owning his own company. Some believe he achieved the American dream and his story can be an inspiration to us all.

“He grew up poor. He found a way on his own. It’s really a mystery how he summoned and had that internal strength to have the self-confidence to be the person that he lived all his life as,” said Congressman Peter Welch.

Miller made millions with his company REM Developments where he worked on projects all around Vermont. With all the money he made, Miller and his wife Holly donated around $60 million to multiple causes.

“But beyond the buildings I can say unequivocally that Bobbies private and quiet giving over the many years has helped dozens of families and individuals in need,” Said Sylvester.

Dr. Steven Leffler with the UVM Medical Center said Miller was selfless even during his very last moments.

“Those precious last moments should have been all about Bobby, but he made it about everyone else in the room. That was who he was,” said Leffler.

At the celebration Miller’s loved ones shared stories, laughs and thoughts.

“To truly live life to the fullest you must share the three T’s–time, talent and treasure.” –Bobby Miller.

It’s clear Bobby Miller’s legacy will last for many years to come.