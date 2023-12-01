Plattsburgh, NY – On December 6th, a tribute for loved ones lost in the past year will be held at the Circle of Healing and Hope on the front lawn of the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital at 4:00 p.m.

During the ceremony, which is open to everyone, the names of loved ones who have passed will be read, including the names of former employees who have died within the past year. Events like this will be held at more than 120 locations across thirty-nine states, including Ontario, Canada, and Japan.

The Angel of Hope statue, based on Richard Paul Evan’s novel, “The Christmas Box,” is the 102nd statue of its kind. It is a exact replica of the Christmas Box Angel statue in Salt Lake City, Utah. Every location with the Angel of Hope Statue holds a yearly rememberance ceremony on December 6th.