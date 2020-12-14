Rep. Stefanik calls for independent investigation of Gov. Cuomo

by: Johan Sheridan

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rep. Elise Stefanik, a U.S. Congresswoman representing the North Country of New York, wants an independent investigation into Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. This follows an allegation of sexual harassment made by a former aide, Lindsey Boylan, on Sunday.

Stefanik released the following statement:

“I am publicly calling for an independent investigation into the serious allegations of pervasive workplace sexual harassment and verbal abuse by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The people of New York deserve a governor who lives up to his own public statements on sexual harassment.”

Elise Stefanik
(R) NY 21st District

The statement from Stefanik also includes a list of quotations attributed to the governor, notably: “The brave women who chose to come forward deserve swift and definitive justice in this matter.”

During Monday’s coronavirus briefing, Cuomo addressed the accusation:

“I heard about the tweet and what it said about comments that I had made. And it’s not true,” he said. “I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has. But it’s just not true.”

