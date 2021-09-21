Rep. Stefanik on southern border: ‘Democrats are endangering national security’

Construction crews install special gates on Oct. 22, 2020, on new border wall that is being built across the San Pedro River in southern Arizona. The gates will allow Border Patrol agents to manually open them during heavy rain events. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – Republican lawmakers are slamming democrats on their decisions regarding security at the United States’ southern border.

Members of Congress, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, have proposed the Border Security for America Act of 2021. If passed, this legislation would require enhanced security at international borders.

Rep. Stefanik claimed this bill is a “multi-faceted solution” to securing national borders.

“Our nation is witnessing President Biden’s failure to secure our southern border, but I am proud to support policies that work to keep our nation safe,” Stefanik said in a press release. “Democrats are endangering our national security by turning their backs on border patrol agents and law enforcement and allowing drugs and weapons to flood across our southern border. Their failed policies have created the worst border crisis our nation has seen in decades, and our nation deserves better.”

As stated in the proposed legislation, the Border Security for American Act would specifically require the Secretary of Homeland Security to resume immediate construction on the border wall system. The Secretary of Homeland Security would also be required to deploy technology to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol operations.

Additionally, the legislation would require the CBP Commissioner to hire and train additional officers and agents. Co-sponsors of the bill claim that this would help retain an “active-duty” presence at all United States ports of entry.

It would also require an increased number of officers for tunnel detection and remediation, agricultural specialists, K-9 units and supporting officers.

The Border Security for America Act of 2021 was sponsored by Congressman John Katko, R-NY and introduced in late July 2021. It has been signed by 38 republican congress members.