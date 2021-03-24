Rep. Welch says federal relief plan gives local leaders flexibility for allocation

Congressman Peter Welch joined Montpelier councilors to break down components of the American Rescue Act Wednesday. The most recent federal relief package will send 200 million dollars to cities, towns and schools across the Green Mountain State.

Of that money, the city of Montpelier will receive more than $2 million. Representative Welch says Vermont’s congressional delegation really pushed for community oversight of the money. He says elected officials on the local level have more insight on how families, small businesses, and local government has been affected, and they should allocate the funds.

“I am a big proponent of giving that local responsibility to you,” he said. “By the way, it’s a huge responsibility because the decisions you make are really going to impact the well being of the citizens of Montpelier for the years to come.”

Welch says the funding must be used for ‘COVID related purposes’ but notes that’s quite broad. It can be used as premium pay for front line workers or to make up for lost revenue in the capitol city.

“It can also be used for infrastructure projects, like water, sewer, and broadband and that’s a huge challenge for many of our communities,” Welch said.

Another possible use– to partner with nonprofits for food distribution in Montpelier. According to the congressman, the Montpelier Roxbury School District will also get a separate $2.5 million from the relief package.