Report: Canadian border guards vote to strike

CANADA (WIVB) — On Tuesday, Canadian border guards and customs officials voted to go on strike, just days before fully vaccinated Americans can cross into Canada, according to Reuters.

The union for the Canadian border guards says a strike would slow down commercial traffic at the land border, and it could also impact mail.

A spokesperson for the Canada Border Services Agency says 90 percent of the border guards are designated essential, and will continue to work in the event of a strike.

The strike is only on the Canadian side of the border.