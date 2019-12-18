Report: Vermont prisons chief Mike Touchette resigns

Mike Touchette, director of the Vermont Department of Corrections, has resigned, according to a report by VTDigger.

The news outlet said Touchette failed to show up for a 9 a.m. meeting with Matthew Valerio, Vermont’s defenders general. Valerio said Touchette called and said he’d resigned.

Touchette’s resignation follows a report by Seven Days of allegations of sexual harassment or assault against more than a dozen officers at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility since it became a women’s prison in August 2011.

This is a developing story.