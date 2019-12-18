Report: Vermont prisons chief Mike Touchette resigns

News
Posted: / Updated:

Mike Touchette, director of the Vermont Department of Corrections, has resigned, according to a report by VTDigger.

The news outlet said Touchette failed to show up for a 9 a.m. meeting with Matthew Valerio, Vermont’s defenders general. Valerio said Touchette called and said he’d resigned.

Touchette’s resignation follows a report by Seven Days of allegations of sexual harassment or assault against more than a dozen officers at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility since it became a women’s prison in August 2011. 

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog