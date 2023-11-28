St. Albans, VT – Police in St. Albans responded to the Family Dollar Store on Lake Street for a reported robbery around 7:15 p.m.

Police say a man wearing a dark waist-length jacket or shirt, light-colored hooded sweatshirt, black face mask, jeans, and dark-colored sneakers entered the store just after 7:10 p.m. According to investigators, the male suspect demanded cash. A black and silver revolver was visible in the waistline – but never drawn.

The man left with cash and goods from the store just after the incident occurred. No threats were made, according to the report, and an investigation is still underway. Anyone with information is asked to call police.