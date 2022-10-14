Washington, D.C.- A group of Representatives from the Northeast are again asking the multinational food company Danone to follow through on its commitment to support local dairy farms.

Representatives Peter Welch (D-VT), Chellie Pingree (D-ME), Ann McLane Kuster (D-NH), and Jared Golden (D-ME), announced Friday that they’re sending a letter to the C.E.O of Danone and Danone North America, in which they urge the company to fulfill its promises of investing in organic dairy farm infrastructure for the Northeast.

Danone made the commitment after cutting ties with 89 farms across the Northeast region last summer, due to rising transportation costs. Their departure left those farms with no buyer for their products. Welch and his colleagues say there has been no evidence of the company following through on that commitment.

The letter reads, “Danone promised assistance to our region and the farmers they are leaving behind. As a B Corp, a corporation that is supposed to use ‘business as a force for good’, we believe Danone has a responsibility to make good on those promises. Therefore, we request Danone respond to our region’s 89 organic dairy farms with clear and explicit steps for when and how its promised co-investment will be delivered.”

This is the second letter the group has written to the food company, the first was sent in October 2021. In response to that letter, Danone proposed a series of steps they could take to mitigate the impact caused by their leaving the region, including helping invest in organic dairy infrastructure.

Danone hasn’t responded to a request for comment.