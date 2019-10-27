Republican from Brookfield entering 2020 Vermont governor’s race

A man from Brookfield says he’ll challenge Vermont Gov. Phil Scott for the top job in Montpelier next year. In an email to us Saturday night, John Klar says he’ll launch a run for governor on Monday afternoon at the State House.

Klar is an attorney, a farmer and a former pastor. He wrote in his email that his campaign platform will include repealing not only Act 46, Vermont’s school consolidation law, but also Act 250, the state’s land use and development law. Klar also mentioned that he desires to reduce taxes and regulations while improving efforts to fight the opioid crisis.

This will be the second consecutive re-election bid for Scott in which he’ll have to contend with a challenger from within the Republican Party. In August 2018, he had to face a primary challenge from Keith Stern, a White River Junction business owner. The governor defeated Stern by a margin of about two-to-one in the Republican primary before defeating Democrat Kristine Hallquist in the general election last November.