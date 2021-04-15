Republican lawmakers and restaurateurs calling to end curfew

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the curfew for bars and restaurants will be moved from 11 p.m. to midnight starting Monday.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay says, while the extra hour will be some boost, the curfew should be removed altogether. “Although we certainly welcome that change, we don’t think it’s enough. It’s sort of a half measure that doesn’t get us where we need to be,” Barclay said.

“The anger is probably more brought on, those tears are anger that we have to listen to someone that just on a whim decides they’re going to change the game,” said Caren Paterniti, Owner of The Howling Rooster in Tonawanda.

On a conference call Wednesday, after announcing the curfew modification, the Governor said, “We caution New Yorkers don’t get cocky. The disease is still very much with us. You see it escalating in some states. You see it escalating in some countries.”

Last month, lawmakers passed a bill to give the legislature more oversight when it comes to the Governor’s Emergency Powers. When the Governor wants to extend or amend an existing order, he must give notice to relevant committee chairs, Assembly Speaker, and Senate Majority Leader. Republicans, who are in the minority, say they found out about the curfew change when the Governor announced it with everyone else.

“Every member of our conference signed a letter to the Speaker asking to be provided with documentation to better understand why the Governor and his administration extended this curfew,” Barclay said.

This is a copy of the letter Assembly Republicans have sent to the Assembly Speaker asking for copies of documentation from the Governor's Office to the legislature about the curfew for bars/restaurants. pic.twitter.com/VK8dMj7qH3 — Corina Cappabianca (@CorinaCappTV) April 15, 2021

For catered events, the Governor is pushing the deadline from midnight to 1 a.m. starting Monday.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to a spokesperson for the Assembly Speaker for comment on the Assembly GOP letter and are waiting to hear back.