Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld campaigns in Vermont

GOP presidential hopeful Bill Weld made a campaign swing through the Green Mountain State Thursday, meeting Vermonters ahead of Super Tuesday. The former Massachusetts governor is the only challenger facing President Trump in the 2020 primary.

“Letting people know there is an alternative to Trump in the primary,” Gov. Weld said.

The former Massachusetts governor spent the morning touring the Vermont statehouse. Weld held a closed door meeting with Vermont Governor Phil Scott, who recently said he’d be supporting him in the primary. Like democrats, Weld said he wants to oust President Trump and restore a bipartisan atmosphere in Washington D.C.

“I think that’s Donald Trump’s world,” Weld said. “He wants to divide us, which would weaken us and that’s the bedrock issue that causes me to think he poses some danger to our democracy.”

Weld said his strategy includes getting more young people and women to vote. When asked what makes him the better man for the job–

“I’m calm in my own skin, I’m a relaxed person,” Weld said. “I’m a nice person, I’m not unkind, I don’t take off after other people.”

Weld also touted his executive experience as governor and international experience serving in Ronald Reagan’s justice department. If elected, Weld said increasing environmental initiatives would be a large priority.

This super Tuesday, he said he’s focused on Vermont, Utah, and Massachusetts