Republicans feeling confident as Trump arrives in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H.- President Donald Trump will be in New Hampshire Thursday. It’s his first stop in the Granite State since announcing his re-election bid in June.

Republican leaders say the state has benefited greatly from the Trump presidency.

“Unemployment is down to 2.5%. It’s the lowest since 1988 and is the fourth lowest in the nation. 19,700 new jobs that includes 1,700 new manufacturing jobs,” said Elizabeth Harrington, Republican National Committee spokesperson.

Support for Trump from New Hampshire Republicans has remained steady. A poll released earlier this week show the president with an 82 percent approval rating from GOP voters in the state.

Among all voters, 42 percent approve of Trump’s performance, while 53 strongly disapprove.

Yet Harrington thinks there is a good chance New Hampshire goes red in 2020.

“They care about the economy, they care about social issues as well, this is the most pro-life President we’ve ever had,” she said. “He’s delivering on all these promises he’s made.”

As far as the democratic competition. Harrington says there is not a lot to fear.

“They’re all running very far to the left, advocating for big government socialist policies that would absolutely destroy the progress we’ve made over the past two and a half years,” she said.

Citing his recent mishaps, Harrington calls former Vice President Joe Biden a “bad candidate”.

“You look at the record of the Obama administration, manufacturing was decimated, wages were stagnant and jobs were not coming back like they are today,” she said.

Thursday’s rally is at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. with the rally kicking off at 7:00 p.m.

Earlier in the week Local 22 & Local 44 News spoke with the New Hampshire Democratic Party who have mobilized with a number of their own rallies leading up to Thursday.