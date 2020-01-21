One snowmobiler still missing near Swanton as search continues

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SWANTON, Vt. – Vermont State Police and other first responders will continue the search Tuesday for a snowmobiler who went missing sometime Monday in Swanton.

Police have provided little information about the missing person, but said a second snowmobiler was found around 9 pm Monday and transported to a local hospital.

With temperatures hoving around 0 degrees, police and rescue crews on snowmobiles spent the night searching an area near Shipyard Road.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog