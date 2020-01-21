One snowmobiler still missing near Swanton as search continues

SWANTON, Vt. – Vermont State Police and other first responders will continue the search Tuesday for a snowmobiler who went missing sometime Monday in Swanton.

Police have provided little information about the missing person, but said a second snowmobiler was found around 9 pm Monday and transported to a local hospital.

With temperatures hoving around 0 degrees, police and rescue crews on snowmobiles spent the night searching an area near Shipyard Road.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.