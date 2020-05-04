Restrictions on health care services start to lessen in Vermont

Governor Scott announced on Monday that some elective health care procedures may resume. Under the Governor’s new orders, health care providers can begin non-essential outpatient clinic visits, diagnostic imaging and outpatient surgeries and procedures.

Governor Phil Scott said, “To be clear, elective surgeries that require a hospital stay, are not part of this phase. But if things continue to improve with respect to PPE inventory, and if our positive trends continue, then we will look to open up a bit further.

Before clinics can start seeing patients again, they must have a process to screen for COVID-19, comply with social distancing guidelines, and each outpatient clinic must confirm they have sufficient equipment.

Secretary of the Agency for Human Services, Mike Smith said, “They will not be able to access the state supply of PPE nor will they be able to use other state facilities for PPE. So they are going to have to self-regulate their own PPE.”

Protective equipment and supplies must be worn to ensure staff and patient safety. This would include surgical, N95, KN95, or other equivalent masks and eye-protection goggles.

If you are having a surgery that requires airway management, you must get tested for COVID-19 no more than ninety-six hours before your procedure.

President of UVM Medical Center, Steve Leffler says, “After you got the test, you would self-quarantine from then until your procedure. So you would stay out of the public eye.”

When it comes to testing health care employees, each provider must develop and implement a plan for the periodic testing of workers. This includes nurses, physicians, emergency medical personnel, laboratory technicians, volunteers, and administrative staff.

Dr. Leffler says he has heard from a lot of patients who are excited to get the care they have been waiting for and they have been asking great questions in regards to their safety.

“Our number one goal is to provide this selective outpatient care and keep our patients safe and our staff safe. We are going to do it with a very low number of cases, to begin with, only about a third of normal time operations, normal capacity. And then very carefully ramp that up.”

Preparing for Coronavirus had a big impact financially on the medical center. The UVM Health Network has an estimated $152 million projected loss for the fiscal year.

“We lost about forty billion dollars through the end of March and resuming elective surgery, the best reason to do that is because our patients need it and that is what we are here for but it will help to start to make a difference in the money that we are losing.”

Steve Leffler said that UVM will start seeing some cases at their outpatient facility, at the Fanny Allen campus next Wednesday. When they start resuming elective surgery, they will probably only see two cases on Wednesday and then maybe four or five on Thursday.