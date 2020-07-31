Retail capacity can go up as the mask mandate goes into effect

MONTPELIER, VT- On Friday, officials said Vermont continues to have the lowest positivity rate and the lowest number of cases. The governor says what is happening in other states still concerns him.

Starting on Saturday, the governor announced that retail facilities can increase from 25% capacity to 50%. The mask mandate will also go into effect on Saturday August 1st.

“Which will help support our retailers and their hard-working employees many of whom have been working on the front lines since the pandemic started,” said Scott.

In support of the mask mandate, Scott said the state plans to distribute over 200,000 masks. Masks will be delivered by the emergency management team to towns, community partners and local emergency response efforts.

Governor Scott and Dr. Levine also took time to acknowledge the COVID related death who Dr. Levin said was an older Vermonter. This was the first death in 43 days and brings the total death toll to 57.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulations Micheal Pieciak said Vermont is seeing a decrease in people who can enter the state due to cases rises in surrounding states.

“We continue to see new case growth rate creep up in our region for example this past week Rhode Island and New Hampshire reported their highest case count since early June,” said Pieciak.

Commissioner Pieciak said those states need to follow Vermont’s example in keeping the numbers down.

“If each of these states achieved universal mask wearing defined as 95 percent of people wearing masks when appropriate we would expect to see new cases decline everywhere throughout the region,” explained Pieciak.

On Friday, the governor also officially signed the executive order mandating for all schools to start of September 8th, even though some educators have addressed concerns.