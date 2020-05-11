Retail Stores can reopen on May 18th

Governor Phil Scott announced that retail stores can re-open on May 18th. His team is working on releasing health and safety guidelines this week.

Governor Scott says, “It’s important to note that when we do re-open, they will need to meet or exceed the same health and safety requirements all other nonprofits and businesses have had to meet thus far.”

All employees will be required to wear a mask and everyone must maintain a minimum distance of six feet between themselves. Customers will not be required to wear a mask, but it is encouraged. Bonnie Smith from Ecco on Church Street says it’s going to be interesting seeing her employees wear masks at work.

“It’s going to feel a little bit intimidating but I do want people to feel comfortable shopping, so I will do what we need to do to make people feel comfortable in their surroundings”, says Smith.

For this first phase of re-opening, no more than 25% of a stores occupancy can be inside at any time.

Smith says, “I do think that it will be easy to get quickly to capacity because I do think that there are a lot of people who are excited to get out and just want to mix up their regular routine. Just not do the same thing over and over and just get out and window shop but in person, in the store.”

Bonnie Smith is eager to see her customers again but she also has mixed feelings about re-opening.

“We have been in such an obscure state of being for so long, I guess three months is not that long in the grand scheme of things, but it is long enough to feel excited and also a little bit nervous about what it is all going to look like,” says Smith.

Shops will also need to have and follow, a detailed COVID-19 health and safety training. If they have less than ten employees, they can use the Department of Labor’s VOSHA course.