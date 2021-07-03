Return of fireworks show is good news for Burlington businesses

The familiar site of locals and visitors alike at the Burlington waterfront means the Independence Day celebrations are back. The increase in foot traffic is giving businesses a sense of normalcy again.

“This winter was really hard as well,” said Tony Elmore, supervisor at Burlington Bay Market. “So it’s nice to finally see people again mask-less.”

At the Burlington Bay Market, a staple along the waterfront, this weekend always provides a boost in business. Even more so this summer, as people look for ways to get outside and re-emerge themselves in fun.

“We certainly have our regular customers that come in all the time,” Elmore said. “but I feel like you get people from all over the state that celebrate the 3rd of July, 4th of July.”

In general, the Burlington Business Association says the return of summer events is huge for restaurants.

“It’s a sign that we’re coming back which is really important for our economy to grow again,” said Kelly Devine, executive director of the Burlington Business Association. “Events actually mean vitality which means its good for business.”

For Ahli Baba’s Kabob Shop, it’s important to take business out of the four walls of their restaurant. The shop depends on festivals and events as a revenue stream.

“You go where the crowd is,” said Lars Murdock, owner of Ahli Baba’s.

Murdock says the favorites–gyros, falafel, french fresh squeezed lemonade, will be on deck. It’s a celebration that always proves to be successful for the kabob shop.

“It’s one of the busiest nights in Burlington of the summer,” he said. “Not only are we gonna be busy down here, but at our shop too. The restaurants are busy, the bars are busy, it’s important to the community.”