Richford native bakes to raise money for those in need

Tracey Hemond of Richford has been combining her love for baking and helping those in need to give back to her community during these challenging times. Hemond said she always wanted to give back to the community that gave her so much.

“I was on the receiving end of that fourteen years ago when my husband was in a bad work accident,” said Hemond. I think it’s very important to pay it forward and that’s been my mission for the last fourteen years.”

Hemond said she saw the pandemic as a way to help out those in need. So, she began baking and with the help of her family, she turned her baked creations into a raffle on Facebook. For every $5 that someone gave, they would get their name in a bucket for a drawing to win the baked good.

All money raised went to someone or a group of people that need it. Hemond said she would also provide baked goods or other kinds of food to those in need. On Monday, Hemond surprised the employees at Vista Foods in Richford.

“We had all seen Tracey doing this on Facebook and we thought it was a great thing and she came in with a huge basket of cookies and a card for each employee,” said Customer Service Manager Ashley Longley.

Hemond was able to give 16 employees at Vista Foods $250 each along with some baked goods as a way to say thank you.

“It’s very important to recognize them. They’ve been extremely helpful in our little town and to have them here and risking their health every day,” said Hemond.

Customer Service Manager Ashley Longley said it has been difficult to work in a grocery store during a Pandemic. She explained how Tracye’s surprise means more than words can say.

“It definitely brightened our day. Some people almost cried over it, some people did cry,” said Longley.

Employees at Vista Foods said it was completely unexpected. They were shocked and grateful.

“It helps put food on my families table,” said Vista Foods Cashier Nancyanne Laroche.