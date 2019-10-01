Richmond police seek two men for suspected credit card theft

Police in Richmond are asking the public’s help identifying two men in connection to the use of stolen credit cards at several area businesses.

Police say they received a report Friday afternoon that a vehicle had been broken into and several items, including a wallet, were stolen. The victims credit cards were later used at Kinney Drugs in Hinesburg, Game Stop and Best Buy in Williston, Perrywinkles and Underground Closet in Burlington.

Surveillance video from Underground Closet distributed by police shows the two men buying clothing. Police are looking to identify the man in the black t-shirt and baseball cap and the man in the blue, long-sleeved Nike shirt.

Anyone with information about tyhe two men can contact the Richmond Police Department at 802-434-2153 or by email kyle.kapitanski@vermont.gov.