Rivers swell in Adirondack region following heavy rain

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Officials are urging hikers and outdoor recreationists after to use caution after Heavy and frequent rains swelled rivers in the Adirondack Park.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has warned residents and visitors that many trails, campgrounds and popular water recreation areas in the Adirondack region are flooding due high precipitation in recent weeks.

The DEC recommends abiding by the following safety precautions if near flooded spots:

Do not attempt to cross high, fast-moving rivers or streams without a bridge

Exercise extreme caution when paddling or swimming in moving water

Wear a properly-fitted flotation device when paddling and boating

Be careful entering and exiting boats

If camping near water, be prepared to move if water begin to rise

Do not drive through flooded waters

Additional safety tips for all forms of outdoor recreation can be found on the DEC website.