RNC files lawsuits against two Vermont cities over noncitizen voting measures

MONTPELIER – The Republican National Committee and the Vermont GOP are suing the cities of Montpelier and Winooski over their recently-passed town charters that allow noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.

Last November, voters in both cities approved the changes, which would apply for local elections such as school budgets and city council races. The Vermont Legislature also approved them, and later voted to override Governor Phil Scott’s vetoes of the charter changes.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel referred to the noncitizen voting measures as a “radical scheme passed by state Democrats,” and a “blatant attack on election integrity.”

On Tuesday afternoon, both Winooski Mayor Kristine Lott and Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson had yet to see the RNC’s filing, but Watson suggested that voters have made their thoughts clear.

“We’re all very grateful that measure was passed, because this was the will of the voters of Montpelier,” Watson said.

RNC National Spokesperson Paris Dennard told us the lawsuits are part of a broader effort to defend against what the RNC views as threats to election integrity.

“You have to be a United States citizen in order to vote,” Dennard said. “What this is doing, if not stopped, is a direct assault on election integrity.”

Tuesday evening, a handful of Vermont leaders released a joint statement on the lawsuits, accusing the RNC of peddling misinformation about the security and validity of elections. The statement was issued by Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray, Attorney General T.J. Donovan, Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, and House Speaker Jill Krowinski.

“At a time when we are seeing legislatures with Republican-controlled majorities enact restrictive voting laws, it comes as no surprise that the RNC and VTGOP would sue two municipalities for expanding voting access to members of their communities,” the statement said. “But that’s not the Vermont way.”

Governor Phil Scott’s concerns with the measures differ from those of the RNC. In his June veto letter, he wrote that while well-intentioned, the measures would lead to inconsistency in election policy. He believes it’s the role of the Vermont Legislature to establish clarity and consistency at a state level.

On Tuesday, he expressed similar concern with adopting a town-by-town approach to voting eligibility.

“The approach that Winooski took was different than the approach Montpelier had taken, so I think we just need it all the same, and I think that can be done very easily,” Governor Scott said.

Vermont Law School Professor Jared Carter believes the lawsuits won’t hold up, but added that there’s not a lot of precedent for the cases.

“The purpose of a constitutional right, and this constitutional right in particular, is to provide a floor to protect the rights of Vermonters,” Carter said. “It’s not to provide a sword to limit the abilities of cities and towns to provide additional protections.”

According to the RNC, both lawsuits were filed Monday night.