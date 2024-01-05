LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to 511 NY, a bus rollover on I-87 Northway Southbound between exits 22 and 23 has closed all lanes and both shoulders. Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders are on the scene. Authorities confirm with NEWS10 that there are multiple injuries at this time and that there are at least two serious injuries.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, multiple medivac helicopters are headed to the scene. The Warrensburg School District has sent buses to the scene to assist with transporting the injured to the hospital. A school resource officer also responded to the scene.

Governor Kathy Hochul released the following statement regarding the accident: “Within the last hour, a tour bus with multiple passengers rolled over on I-87 between Warrensburg and Lake George. State Police and the Department of Transportation immediately responded and are currently on-site performing rescue operations… I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this horrific incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders.”

Information on the accident is limited at this time and is developing. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.