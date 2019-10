Rock, Paper, Scissors… Shoot. All for homelessness in Vermont.

The 6th annual Rock Paper Scissors Tournament and Fundraiser is back and is ready to raise money to help homelessness in Vermont.

The event takes place Wednesday October 16th at ArtsRiot in Burlington, VT. It starts at 6 pm and goes till 9pm.

For more information on how you can join in and help raise some funds and or participate you can head on over to their website.