Several people inside a Rockford home early Wednesday escaped injury when someone fired multiple gunshots at the house.

Vermont State Police say the incident on Home Street occurred about 3:25 a.m. Police say none of “several” people in the home at the time were hurt.

Troopers are withholding the names of the people involved “due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.”

Police say they do not believe Wednesday’s shooting is connected to a similar incident in which someone shot at a house in Alburgh on June 8.

Anyone with information that might assist investigators is asked to call the state police’s St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.