A 25-year-old Derby man was killed Sunday while doing roofing work at an apartment complex on U.S. Route 5 in the town of Burke.

Vermont State Police say Casey Driver was working on a three-story building at about 11:15 a.m. when he struck a high-tension power line with a metal ladder. The electric shock threw Driver off the roof onto the ground 25-30 feet below.

Driver, who was working for Vincent’s Carpentry of Derby, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers and the Vermont Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the accident.