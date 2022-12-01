CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing banks along Interstate 91, including one in Brattleboro.

The FBI said Taylor Dziczek of Chicopee, Massachusetts — dubbed by agents as the “Route 91 bandit” — is responsible for robbing more than a dozen banks, mostly in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut between September 2021 and August 2022.

According to the US Attorney’s Office in Connecticut, authorities have been investigating 14 robberies and one attempted robbery committed by what appears to be the same individual, that occurred.