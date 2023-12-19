The North Country saw serious flooding Monday. Route 9N was closed between AuSable and Jay for most of the day. Several parts of the road were flooded. Route 73 in Keene was also closed. Keene was not accessible as of Monday evening.

Keene Town Supervisor, Joe Pete Wilson said he is hopeful that the rain will stop, and waters will recede by Monday night, so damage can be assessed by Tuesday morning.

“Right now the two hamlets of Keene and Keene Valley are cut off. And Keene itself is cut off from both Lake Placid and Jay, so we don’t really have access to mutual support from other fire departments. So, right now, we’re hoping the water stops rising, and we’re really trying to deal with things on our own here,” said Wilson.

According to the NWS, the water in the AuSable River was just over 11 feet and considered as a major flood state.

As of 8pm on Monday, Route 9N was still closed at AuSable Forks.