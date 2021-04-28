Roxbury Fish Culture Station stocking trout for the first time since tropical storm Irene

The Roxbury Fish Culture Station, otherwise known as “the fish hatchery” is finally able to stock trout for the first time in about ten years.

The original facility was built in 1891 as Vermont’s first fish hatchery, but it was destroyed on August 28, 2011, during Tropical Storm Irene. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recently completed the reconstruction of the hatchery in December 2020.

The facility is back up at full production. The team at the hatchery started with eggs that will be raised into yearlings and stocked into lake, ponds, and streams in the spring of 2022. The former gravity-fed pond system was upgraded to meet modern clean water standards and to reduce sediment and particulate matter entering Vermont’s waterways.

The renovated facility will produce 25,000 pounds of fish, approximately 60,000 brook and rainbow trout annually for stocking in state waters.