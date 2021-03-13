Runners Return to the Road in Long Awaited In-Person Race

(The COVID-19 Pandemic has swept the nation, causing every event including the annual Shamrock Shuffle to cancel. Now, in the wake of its one year anniversary, things such as this beloved road race are able to continue in a safe capacity. One of the participants Barbara Thomas says she’s glad to be back running with other people again.

“Well yeah and just the socialization of standing around talking to people even if it’s six feet away at least you get to see faces and talk to them even with masks, it’s much better than virtual.”

The Five-K run and walk starts and ends at the Valcourt Brewing company, with the race route taking runners down to a lakeside path. The race is done in partnership with Adirondack Coastal Events, and this year is raising money for CVPH. Manager of Events, Michelle Senecal says the money donated is going towards some of their littlest patients.

“The money raised at this race this morning is going to purchase a bassinet for our center for women and children, the bassinets we are using right now are outdated, and these are much smoother ride, much more efficient, bassinet for our tiniest patients.”

Senecal adds that she was pleased with the registration numbers this year.

“We had 100 regiustered and we ended up with 111 participants which is a good number.”

Runners that were 21 years and older were greeted with a green beer after they crossed the finish line, Thomas tells me this was a great way to kick off the ‘Irish Season’ something she is very much prepared for.

“Well yeah, it just made it feel more festive, its a great idea, but we’ve got our corned beef all ready to go on wednesday so this is a good beginning.”

Race organizers tell me they hope the Shamrock Shuffle is the start to more in-person events across the North Country.