Rutland City police say officer was struck by vehicle before driver was shot, wounded

A Rutland police officer was struck by a vehicle before one or more officers fired at the vehicle, wounding the driver, who then led police on a short pursuit before crashing into a tree, Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen has told investigators.

Vermont State Police, which is investigating Wednesday early-morning’s shooting, identified the wounded man as Michael Goodnough, 45, of Rutland. Goodnough was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and was in intensive care.

A passenger, Robert Vandriel, 32, also of Rutland, was injured when, after fleeing the scene, Goodnough drove into a tree near Main Street and Jackson Avenue. Vandriel was being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

State police investigators have yet to interview the five officers involved in the incident, and said they have not independently verified Kilcullen’s account. One Rutland City officer has been placed on administrative leave. The officer allegedly struck by Goodnough’s vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot off Terrill Street during a drug investigation. Earlier Wednesday, state police said one or more Rutland City officers fired on the vehicle. What prompted the shooting and the number of officers who fired is under investigation.

Investigators have interviewed Goodnough and Vandriel, who police said have been cooperative. The identities of the officers involves will be released as the investigation proceeds, the state police said.

Meanwhile, investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and review video from police dashboard cameras and nearby surveillance systems. The results of the investigation will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force.