Rutland High School re-examines arrowhead mascot

For a second time, the Rutland High School mascot is under scrutiny. The previous symbol was an Indian in full headdress.

Over the years, the mascot name and Native American imagery evolved into what Rutland Raiders know today – an arrowhead with jagged edges.

Now Rutland alumni, staff, and students have come together to re-examine the current mascot. ​

More than 200 people have joined in on the conversation, which began on social media by Rutland alumna Rachel Black. ​Quickly, former Rutland student Amanda Gokee, who identifies as Ojibwe, followed her lead. ​

“I wanted to give a sort of humanizing perspective. You know, the psychological research is there that shows how mascots can be harmful,” said Gokee. ​

Amanda graduated from Harvard University in 2014 where she found a student group of native people and learned more about the history. ​Years later, Gokee would apply her experiences and express her concerns about the arrowhead symbol.

As a student, Gokee explained the mascot made her feel uncomfortable.

“I think it really is isolating. I think the message that it sends is that Native America is something of the past,” said Gokee.

Rutland Town School teacher Marisa Keifaber is also part of the effort. Keifaber graduated Rutland in 2010 and is a proud supporter of her peers’ work. Today, she teaches elementary school kids about native and indigenous people at Rutland Town School, RHS’s feeder school.

She says changing the mascot would greatly benefit the Rutland school community.

“As an educator, it’s essential to create learning environments that are respectful and inclusive of all learners. and I think an important part of this movement is including native students into our modern-day Rutland community rather than as symbols of the past,” said Keifaber.

Principle Greg Schillinger explains a change could cost money as it would require new apparel. ​There is still much to consider, but he says he is proud of the work being done.

“I’m really encouraged by the student and the recent graduate involvement. We have really tried to instill in our students a desire to take a stand for what you believe in,” said Schillinger.

Gokee says she anticipates some pushback but welcomes the community to openly express their views. ​She reminds, RHS can still acknowledge Rutland’s roots at no cost. ​

“I also think there can be really simple things done like a land acknowledgment before sporting events, before a school board meeting that says, you know, we recognize that we are on unseated lands of Abenaki people and just bringing that history into the present tense.”​

Principle Schillinger says the effort to change the mascot is still in the beginning stages. A meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 14 to discuss it further. ​