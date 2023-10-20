After a four-month investigation by the Vermont Drug Task Force, a 36-year-old Rutland faces charges of selling cocaine to police informants.

Vermont State Police say Kevin Seward was arrested Tuesday at his West Street home, which police say was used to distribute drugs. Seward allegedly sold to confidential informants on five separate occasions.

Members of the drug task force executed a search at Seward’s residence Tuesday and say they found evidence of drug use and drug distribution.

Police said the timing of Tuesday’s search “was due in part” to the Vermont State Police investigation of the theft of a trooper’s cruiser and patrol rifle earlier that morning in Rutland.

In that case, Timothy Gabriel, 29, is accused of stealing a cruiser parked outside a residence in Rutland. The vehicle was later found somewhere else in the city, police said.

Gabriel was arrested Wednesday in Burlington. Troopers eventually recovered the stolen rifle at a highway pullover near Arlington.

Seward faces five counts of the sale of cocaine and is due in Rutland District Court at a later date.