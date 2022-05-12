Burlington, VT — A Rutland man appeared in the United States District Court in Burlington on firearm and drug charges that stemmed from an incident on October 31, 2021. According to court records, a citizen had made a report that two people were unconscious inside a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot. When Rutland police responded, they found two occupants, 37-year-old Craig Wilkins, and a female, both conscious, however, they appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Wilkins was asked to exit the vehicle and as he was doing so, ammunition fell on the ground. Wilkins had prior felony convictions for distributing narcotics and was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. The vehicle was impounded and authorities obtained a state court warrant to search it.

Officers recovered two handguns, about 177 grams of cocaine base, and around 15 grams of fentanyl. An arrest warrant for Wilkins was issued on April 12, and on April 21, Wilkins was indicted on firearm and drug charges by a federal grand jury in Burlington.

On Thursday, Wilkins pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing two handguns as a convicted felon and possession of fentanyl and cocaine base with the intent to distribute. If convicted, Wilkins could face up to ten years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000. He is being held without bail pending trial, which has yet to be scheduled.