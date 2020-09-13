Rutland NAACP leader moving away due to alleged racial harassment

The director of the Rutland Area NAACP is moving away because of what she says is racially-motivated harassment that has lasted for months.

Tabitha Moore is a Wallingford native. She told the Rutland Herald that she’s already found a buyer for her home in that town, but she doesn’t know yet when she and her family will move. Moore said most people in Wallingford have been supportive of them.

However, she also said a wooden pallet with Black Lives Matter images on it that she’d decorated for a town-wide celebration had white paint thrown on it late last month. Moore added that her high-school-age daughter has been harassed on social media.

