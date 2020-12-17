Rutland woman sentenced to probation and time served in deadly shooting of her husband

A Rutland County woman has been sentenced to 7 years probation and time served in the deadly shooting of her husband. 55-year-old Peggy Lee Shores has spent nearly the past 4 years in jail, awaiting trial.

She faced a second degree murder charge in the December 2016 death of her husband, David Shores. Court documents show Peggy told police he accidentally shot himself when he tripped on their basement stairs. Wednesday, Shores agreed to a plea deal that would bust the charge down to manslaughter.

“Anyone that knew my mom knew she dint do what the state is accusing,” said Shores’ son. “My mom is only taking this deal because she has so many people in her life she wants to come home to”

The defense team called 5 witnesses to the stand, many close family members of David Shores. The victim’s family has frequently appeared at her court dates to show support for Peggy.

The state declined to question any of those witnesses. States attorney Rosemary Kennedy says they lack evidence of a motive which is a risk in taking the case to trial and believes a manslaughter charge could’ve been a likely outcome.

“We do not believe there is any doubt Ms Shores shot her husband,” Kennedy said. “But what the state has not been able to gleam is why Ms Shores shot her husband.”

Just prior to the judge’s decision, Shores shared a few words, herself.

“I’d just like to thank my family for being there,” she said. “I hope that you truly listen to everything they say because they said it all for me.”