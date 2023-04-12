Colchester, VT – Art students at St. Michael’s College are bringing awareness to mental health through their art.

“It’s a great opportunity to not only get art out into the general population, but also spreading a message that many people are still uncomfortable about approaching,” said Gabe Kelsey, a junior at St. Michael’s College.

Students are using silkscreen printing to creatively intertwine mental health discussions with art.

“Silkscreen printing is a process that uses a screen and you’re basically pushing ink through the screen,” said Assistant Professor of Graphic Design, Becca Gurney.

A class of ten students are creating their own interpretations of an international project focused on mental health awareness titled “You are Not Alone.”

“The goal of the project is to use art to start to engage with the community, and also to try to destigmatize having conversations around mental health,” said Gurney.

Each student has their own way of sharing their individual messages, and the school’s counseling director spoke to the importance of one’s mental health.

“College and young adult years; they have their own particular challenges to them, and a lot of young adults are trying to figure out a lot of things about themselves. Who they are, and who they want to be in the world. Creative outlets are a great way to go about exploring thoughts and feelings about mental health,” said Kathleen Butts.

Students are creating posters, each with their own unique message related to mental health, that they will be hanging around campus in order to raise awareness and start conversations surrounding the often-stigmatized topic.

“I’m doing the sun and the moon hugging, because I feel like a lot of people struggle with existentialism especially in today’s climate,” said junior Celia Durgin.

Durgin believes having conversations about mental health is vital. “I think it creates a lot of shared feelings that create a community and a genuine feeling, like ‘you are not alone.’ It seems almost like shying away from a negative way to depict sadness, but it also creates shared feelings. It sometimes feels better to share your negative feelings with people,” said Durgin.

Later this month, the students will submit their designs to the international art project to share their messages.