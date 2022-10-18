Colchester, VT — The cupola, the logo of Saint Michael’s College and a fixture of its campus has returned for the first time since May 2021.

The school removed the cupola from Founders Hall because they decided the building needed to be torn down because it would have been too costly to remodel. Founders Hall was the oldest building on campus and held the cupola since 1914.

“Over the years we did a little bit of work here and there, mostly just repainting it, so as you can imagine, when it came down there was a lot of rotted wood,” said Joel Ribout, Director of Facilities. “I would say probably 75% of it is original.”

Ribout thinks a lot of people will be excited about the cupola’s new home.

“They were happy we were keeping part of Founders Hall, so keeping a portion of that building was key,” Ribout said. “And I think that once they see it on campus, once alum come back, everyone is going to be really excited to see what we have out there.”

Now the cupola is in a more prominent location at the center of the campus, surrounded by trees and grass with new walkways built to the entrance. There will also be power and WiFi so professors can have their classes outdoors.

“I do a lot with my children’s literature classes and my education classes in the teaching gardens,” said Valerie Bang-Jensen, professor of education. “This will be a much more natural way to connect what we’re talking about and discussing and planning with actually implementing what’s going on in the gardens.”

Bang-Jensen said her class is developing a story walk that is about maple sugaring. The school tapes the maple trees on campus so she believes she will use the cupola for outdoor classes year-round.

Now that the cupola is in a new location, the school is focused on finishing the groundskeeping, putting the refurbished copper roof on, and complete some light painting. The school hopes the project is done by the end of the month.